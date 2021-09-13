Advertisement

Massena’s Alcoa plant hires more workers as aluminum prices rise

Alcoa in Massena
Alcoa in Massena(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Aluminum prices have soared to $3,000 a ton for the first time in 13 years and Alcoa is riding the wave.

The Massena plant recently hired 15 more hourly employees and looks to add more than that.

Alcoa is also hiring more salaried employees.

Prices of the lightweight metal used in packaging and construction have leaped 50 percent this year and nearly 15 percent in the last three weeks as restrictions on output from China, the biggest producer, fueled fears that supply will run short. United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark Goodfellow tells 7 News new orders from U.S. customers have been coming in for the Massena plant, where there are 340 hourly union members.

