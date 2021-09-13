Memorial Service: Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown

KATY, Texas (WWNY) - Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021 at her home in Katy, Texas.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Celebration of Life will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brownville American Legion.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.