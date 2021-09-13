Advertisement

Memorial Service: Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (WWNY) - Joan E. Bevens Alford, formerly of Evans Mills and Watertown, passed away August 18, 2021 at her home in Katy, Texas.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Celebration of Life will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brownville American Legion.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joan M. Antonelli, 88, formerly of Pillar Point, died September 11, 2021 at the Retreat of...
Joan M. Antonelli, 88, formerly of Pillar Point
Mr. Priest passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
Philip W. Priest, 81, of Ogdensburg
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Candles
April Trembley, 61, of Watertown
Barbara J. Widrick, 61, Second Road, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home.
Barbara J. Widrick, 61, of Carthage

Obituaries

Allison R. Rogers, Watertown, passed away Friday September 10th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical...
Allison R. Rogers, 64, of Watertown
Doris “Dory” M. Brickey, age 81, passed away on September 11, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home in...
Doris “Dory” M. Brickey, 81, of Star Lake
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID claims another life, infects 222 in St. Lawrence County
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on vaccination resignations, abused dog & back to school