Norwood man wins Massena bass fishing tourney

Matthew Grant of Norwood took first place in a pro fishing tournament in Massena over the...
Matthew Grant of Norwood took first place in a pro fishing tournament in Massena over the weekend.(Major League Fishing)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Norwood man took first place in a pro fishing tournament in Massena over the weekend, and two other north country boaters also finished in the top 10.

Matthew Grant of Norwood took home a first-place prize of more than $5,000 from the Phoenix Bass Fishing Tournament Presented by T.H. Marine at St. Lawrence River.

He caught 10 bass for a total weight of 41 pounds, 14 ounces.

James Ciferni of Hammond finished fifth. His 10 bass came in at 38 pounds, 2 ounces. He took home more than $1,600.

Jonathan Robla of Waddington took home more than $1,300 for his seventh-place finish. His 10 fish weighed in at 36 pounds, 10 ounces.

