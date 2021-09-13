Advertisement

Officials pledge to protect abortion rights in New York

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have announced plans to protect reproductive health care in the New York state.

The joint announcement was in New York City’s Central Park Monday morning.

This comes in the wake of the Texas abortion ban, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks. That’s before some women even know they are pregnant.

Hochul is directing all state agencies to launch a public information campaign to explain abortion rights, including a patient bill of rights that will be posted at health care facilities and doctors offices.

Gillibrand spoke about the Texas abortion ban.

“It is shocking, shocking what they did in Texas, and Texas isn’t alone,” she said. “Texas is just the first big idea that these conservative legislators have all throughout America.”

The Biden administration is suing Texas over the new law.

