Philip W. Priest, 81, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Priest passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Philip W. Priest, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Priest passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.

Philip is survived by his wife, Catherine Priest of Ogdensburg, NY; his daughter, Kari Kalicin and her husband, Ethan, of Wasilla, AK; a son, Patrick and his wife, Rose, of Clarksville, TN; a sister, Mary Cash of Ohio; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Philip is predeceased by his parents, Millard and Phyllis Priest.

Philip was born on May 6, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Millard W. and Phyllis (Towner) Priest. He graduated from Parishville Central School in 1959. Phil later enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in for some time in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Philip married Catherine Limoges on August 10, 1974, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Msgr. Robert J. Giroux officiating. Philip worked for Corning Glass in Canton, NY, as a production supervisor until his retirement in 1996.

Philip enjoyed hunting and horse pulling. He loved Belgium horses and his dogs.

Donations may be made in Philip’s memory to VFW, Post 1231, 34 Gouverneur St, Canton, NY 13617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.