Ranlett Organ Recital - in Potsdam

Colin MacKnight
In Concert, October 17, 3:00 pm
In Concert, October 17, 3:00 pm
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Organ Encounter with Colin MacKnight on Saturday, October 16 at 3:00 pm in Hosmer Hall

Called a stunning player of exceptional ability,” Colin has won prizes from the 2019 Paris Music Competition, 2017 West Chester University International Organ Competition, 2016 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition, 2016 Arthur Poister Scholarship Competition, 2013 Rodgers North American Classical Organ Competition, first place at the 2016 AGO Northeast Regional Competition and the Clarence Snyder Third Prize in the 2016 and 2019 Longwood Gardens International Organ Competitions.

CPS Website - Community Performance Series

