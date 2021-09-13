SPCA: Russell the guinea pig

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Russell is a very chill guinea pig. He’s also a bit on the large side.

He was the pet licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought in this week from the Jefferson County SPCA.

Russell and his brother are around 2 or 3 years old. They came into the shelter together and it would be best if they were adopted the same way.

The SPCA also has many cats, a few dogs, more guinea pigs, and some hamsters ready for adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can stop by the shelter or call 315-782-3260. You can check them out ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org.

