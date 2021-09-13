Advertisement

Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash

Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police have released details about a serious two-vehicle crash on Watertown’s outer Arsenal Street on Saturday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection with County Route 202.

Troopers say an eastbound 2021 Hyundai driven by 58-year-old Brenda Moore of Watertown attempted to turn from Arsenal Street onto County Route 202 when she allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a westbound 1995 Toyota driven by 35-year-old Mark Vandermill of Watertown.

Both drivers suffered internal injuries and were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

