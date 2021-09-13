Advertisement

US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
State Police investigate serious crash on Arsenal Street
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Town...
One person taken to hospital after SUVs collide in Henderson
Ogdensburg firefighters battled a blaze in a city garage.
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze in a city garage
Families welcomed home military police soldiers to Fort Drum Saturday
Last Fort Drum soldiers return home from Afghanistan

Latest News

Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair
1,400 jobs available in annual Jefferson-Lewis Job Fair
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest
Bluegrass & Gospel coming up in Redwood