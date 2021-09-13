Watertown to observe Overdose Awareness Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is Overdose Awareness Day.

To honor those lost to addiction and to celebrate those in recovery, a ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in front of Watertown City Hall.

Last year, Jefferson County lost 34 people to overdoses. So far in 2021, 16 people have died.

“An event like the Overdose Awareness Day, it really is a vehicle for these families to come together, come to know each other, and to be a support to each other,” said Anita Seefried-Brown, Alliance for Better Communities.

Free Narcan training will be held following the Overdose Awareness ceremony at Eastbrook Apartments at 3 p.m. Free Narcan pouches will be given out.

Free harm-reduction kits will be given out that include fentanyl test strips.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.