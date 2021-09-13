Advertisement

WCSD counselor receives educator award

Watertown High School
Watertown High School
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown City School District counselor has been recognized by Yale University.

Case Middle School’s Terry Freeman is a recipient of the 2021 Yale Educator Award.

It comes from the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.

Freeman was one of 21 counselors and 50 teachers selected out of more than 300 nominees.

