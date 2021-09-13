Your Turn: feedback on vaccination resignations, abused dog & back to school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after September 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID vaccination mandates. Most of your feedback this week is about that:

Good for them. Stand up and don’t let the state or management bully you.

John Brown

This is a good decision for the mothers-to-be and their babies. Why go to a hospital staffed by such woefully ignorant health “professionals”?

Alison Chapman

If hospital workers are against vaccine mandates, that should tell people something. They are more knowledgeable about medical concerns than people who don’t work in the medical field.

Evelyn Biondolillo

If you don’t care enough about your patients to protect them by getting a vaccination, what are you doing in the health care field?

Rick Papin

Stabbed, slashed, and burned. Police say someone’s dog was intentionally harmed in Watertown and they want to know who did it:

Anyone who would intentionally hurt an animal...is a sociopath and it won’t be long before they start hurting people, if they haven’t already.

Michelle Hayden

I truly hope the monster that did this is caught and punished.

Charles Blake

It was the first day of school last week for many in the north country. For some, it was the first time everyone was back in the school building since March of 2020:

Happy the kids are back in school. That’s where they need to be.

Jamie Bennett

I give it 2 weeks before they close them down.

Larry Deets Sr.

