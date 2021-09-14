Allan G. Wilson, 81, of Louisville

Allan G. Wilson, age 81 of County Route 36, passed away unexpectedly at his family home Saturday September 11, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Allan G. Wilson, age 81 of County Route 36, passed away unexpectedly at his family home Saturday September 11, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Thursday (Sept. 16, 2021) at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville with Rev. Severinus officiating. Interment to be held immediately following the services in the parish cemetery with full Military Honors.

Allan was born at his family home to the late Glen and Mable (Michaud) Wilson on May 6, 1940. He attended Massena School and graduated from Massena Central High School in 1959. He met and married his wife Melinda Murray on August 11, 1962 in Madrid at St. John the Baptist Church with the late Rev. LaLone officiating. He continued his education at Canton ATC and soon after began his career at Reynolds Metals, where he retired after 41 years of service as a lab technician.

Allan is survived by wife Melinda Wilson of 59 years, their four daughters; Paula Wilson and Lisa Wilson both of Massena, NY, Gwen and husband Everett Bradley of Canton, NY, Rosemary and husband Guillermo Quintana of Fort Myers, FL, along with six grandchildren; Daniel Zera, John Paul Maxwell, Kristen Daggett, Patrick Bradley Sofia Quintana, and John Empey, six great-grandchildren; Zachary, Mason, Evan and Landon Zera, Harlan Zera, Natalie Bishop and Piper Monroe. Allan is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Allan is predeceased by his brothers Thomas, Douglas and Gerald Wilson and a step-father Wayne Sharlow.

