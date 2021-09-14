Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kicking off another school year of our Athlete of the Week segment is a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who’s off to a fast start.

Katharina Probst scored 5 goals in her team’s opening game win over Mayfield. It was no surprise. In the abbreviated spring season, she tallied 4 goals against Carthage and 5 goals versus General Brown.

It’s her second season playing for the Cavaliers and the best news for IHC fans, she’s just a junior.

Katharina is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 10, 2021.

