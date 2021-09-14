Brew at the Zoo is this weekend
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for Brew at the Zoo.
Zoo New York executive director Larry Sorel brought Marty the Moose with him to promote the event. Marty was modeling one of the t-shirts people can buy.
Watch the vide for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event will be at the zoo from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. The zoo will close at 3 p.m. for setup.
Brew at the Zoo features a variety of local craft beers, wine, food, and live entertainment.
Tickets are $40 ahead of time or $45 at the door. It’s limited to people 21 or older, unless you’re a designated driver.
You can buy tickets at zoonewyork.org.
