Carol Marie Laning, 74, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Marie Laning, 74, Watertown, passed away Friday September 10th, 2021 at the Oneida Healthcare Facility in Oneida, NY where she was a patient.

The funeral will be 2 pm Thursday, September 16th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Public calling hours will be from 12:30 pm – 2 pm prior to the funeral on Thursday.

Carol is survived by a sister Sandra Tillitson, Moravia, NY; her stepsisters Etta Denny, Folkston, GA and Laura Lombardo, Central Square; four sons Albert (Carmelita) Bowman, Watertown, Scott Bowman (Stacy LaBarge), Gouverneur, Harvey Laning, Jr. (Michelle Ward), Watertown, Shawn Laning (Amanda Burnett), Theresa; daughters Amy Laning, and Rebecca Johnson, both of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Timothy Laning and two sisters Diane and Louise Downing.

She was born in Syracuse, July 7, 1947, a daughter to Sid and Dora Downing Shaw. Carol had worked for the Watertown Daily Times for many years and was a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army for many years.

Carol was a mother figure to many people both young and old in Watertown and was affectionally know as “Mom” by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

