Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ

(WWNY) - A 28-year-old Carthage native, who was reported missing in New York City last month, has been found.

According to her father, Brittany Hobart has turned up in a hospital in New Jersey.

Brittany was last seen leaving her Manhattan home on August 30 at 2:30 p.m.

She was reported missing on September 4, prompting the New York City Police Department to ask for the public’s help in finding her.

Her father, Dan Hobart, tells 7 News that Brittany has no physical injuries, but exactly how she ended up in a New Jersey hospital is not yet known.

He said the family’s prayers have been answered and he can’t wait to see her.

