Advertisement

Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ

Brittany Hobart
Brittany Hobart(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - A 28-year-old Carthage native, who was reported missing in New York City last month, has been found.

According to her father, Brittany Hobart has turned up in a hospital in New Jersey.

Brittany was last seen leaving her Manhattan home on August 30 at 2:30 p.m.

She was reported missing on September 4, prompting the New York City Police Department to ask for the public’s help in finding her.

Her father, Dan Hobart, tells 7 News that Brittany has no physical injuries, but exactly how she ended up in a New Jersey hospital is not yet known.

He said the family’s prayers have been answered and he can’t wait to see her.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton faces complaints after Pride flag decision

Latest News

Ridgeway Foundation launch
Champion Elvis impersonator, craft vendors to help kick off new charitable foundation
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report Tuesday that highlights the New York's...
DiNapoli releases report on state’s broadband challenges
The Sackets Harbor girls’ soccer team will be working hard to improve this season as they fill...
Lady Patriots’ season a work in progress
Norwood-Norfolk and Brushton-Moira faced off in Northern Athletic Conference boys' soccer on...
Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch