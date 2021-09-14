Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A 28-year-old Carthage native, who was reported missing in New York City last month, has been found.
According to her father, Brittany Hobart has turned up in a hospital in New Jersey.
Brittany was last seen leaving her Manhattan home on August 30 at 2:30 p.m.
She was reported missing on September 4, prompting the New York City Police Department to ask for the public’s help in finding her.
Her father, Dan Hobart, tells 7 News that Brittany has no physical injuries, but exactly how she ended up in a New Jersey hospital is not yet known.
He said the family’s prayers have been answered and he can’t wait to see her.
