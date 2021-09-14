Advertisement

Champion Elvis impersonator, craft vendors to help kick off new charitable foundation

Ridgeway Foundation launch
Ridgeway Foundation launch(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A world champion Elvis impersonator will perform this Saturday to help raise money for a new foundation.

Gini Kellock is kicking off the Ridgeway Foundation in memory of her late parents this Saturday.

There are events planned for this Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, things will kick off at Jezi’s Cafe in Theresa with local Indian River teacher and singer Sarah Ada from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

From noon to 2:30 p.m., 2019 World Champion Elvis impersonator Michael Paul Callahan will perform.

He will perform again that evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Last Call in Evans Mills.

There will be craft vendors both days at Jezi’s Cafe from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Proceeds collected by the Ridgeway Foundation will be used to provide Christmas items for special needs students in the area.

