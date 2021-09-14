Consider This at the Frederick Remington Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Wednesday, September 22 at NOON at museum and via zoom

The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs. This program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum.

“Consider This” is for all ability levels, and no art background is required. Participants simply need an interest in joining the conversation. A different artwork is featured each month, with two program sessions to choose from.

The program is an on-site/virtual hybrid; participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the Museum. Programs are offered at noon, so even working people can join the conversation during their lunch and bring art into their workday. Participation via Zoom is free, and on-site participation is free with admission to the Museum.

In September, there will be two opportunities to spend quality time with Frederic Remington’s ca.1889 ink wash, An Indian Canoe on the Columbia. Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of the artwork. Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond will broadcast from the Museum gallery, and team up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants.

Active participation is strongly encouraged.

Desmond will pair up with Museum docent Luanne Herzog on Thursday, September 9 at noon, and with docent Kathy Crowe on Wednesday, September 22 at noon. To learn more and to register, you can call 315-393-2425 or email Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.

“The sturgeon-nosed canoe design featured in this illustration is unique to several of the First Nations peoples of interior British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest” notes Desmond. “As an avid canoeist, Remington was likely intrigued when he first encountered it, probably on his 1890 trip to western Canada, and found a way to include the canoe in a dramatic illustration.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.