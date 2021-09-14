Cooperative Extension offers workshop on growing blueberries & honeyberries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re struggling to grow blueberries in the north country, you might want to try honeyberries instead.

That’s the word from Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulturist Sue Gwise. She says honeyberries are hardier than blueberries, but otherwise very similar.

And, she says, they grow very well in north country soils, where blueberries often struggle.

Cooperative Extension is hosting a workshop called “Blueberries vs. Honeyberries” that will give advice on how to grow both types of berries.

It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

You have to register ahead of time. You can do that here. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sjg42@cornell.edu.

