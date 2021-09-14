Advertisement

Cooperative Extension offers workshop on growing blueberries & honeyberries

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re struggling to grow blueberries in the north country, you might want to try honeyberries instead.

That’s the word from Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulturist Sue Gwise. She says honeyberries are hardier than blueberries, but otherwise very similar.

And, she says, they grow very well in north country soils, where blueberries often struggle.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Cooperative Extension is hosting a workshop called “Blueberries vs. Honeyberries” that will give advice on how to grow both types of berries.

It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

You have to register ahead of time. You can do that here. You can also call 315-788-8450 or email sjg42@cornell.edu.

