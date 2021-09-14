Daniel E. Loran Jr., 66, of Massena

Daniel E. Loran Jr., 66, of Beach Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, September 11, 2021, in his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Daniel E. Loran Jr., 66, of Beach Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, September 11, 2021, in his home.

Daniel was born September 19, 1954 in Syracuse, the son of the late Daniel E. Loran and Venita (Williams) Loran and was a graduate from Salmon River High School in 1972. On July 20, 1986, he married Susan M. Garcia in Hogansburg, NY.

Daniel first worked for Y.A.C.C. with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, and later worked as an ironworker. He then continued employment as a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Correctional Services, retiring from Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. Daniel enjoyed golfing, impromptu car drives, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He took pleasure in helping others, watching sports on television, and cheering his grandchildren on when they played sports.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Shelby and Daniel Bero of Akwesasne, Daniel M. Loran of Westwood, MA and Stacee M. Loran of Massena; 4 grandchildren, Turner Thomas, Gwen and Brynn Bero, and Hudson Foster; his mother, Venita Loran of Akwesasne; his sisters, Nadine and Robert Sunday of Cornwall Island and Kim Loran of Snye; two aunts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Daniel was predeceased by his father, Daniel E. Loran, on August 8, 1983.

Friends may call on Friday from 1-3:00 PM and 5-8:00 PM, the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where a closing prayer service will be held at 8:00, with Pastor April Bender officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

