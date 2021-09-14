Advertisement

DiNapoli releases report on state’s broadband challenges

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report Tuesday that highlights the New York's broadband access problem.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report Tuesday that highlights the New York's broadband access problem.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, New York (WWNY) - New York’s digital divide is not a new problem, but it’s one that hasn’t been solved yet.

“Some may say, ‘well, we’ve heard a lot of this before,’ and that may be true,” state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said, “but it’s still a big issue.”

DiNapoli released a report Tuesday that highlighted the state’s broadband problem.

“The importance of our report is to be another marker, another point in time to really assess where we’re at and to continue to highlight the issue and to keep the pressure on for more progress to be made,” he said at a news conference in Hudson, N.Y.

“Certainly, our state has taken significant steps in recent years, but there’s still a digital divide,” he said, “particularly in rural parts of the state and for lower income New Yorkers who don’t have access or can’t afford a home subscription.”

The problem of broadband access came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many were forced to learn and work from home.

Some families that didn’t have access had to get creative or fall behind in their work or school.

The comptroller’s report shows that statewide, one million -- or nearly 14 percent -- of households do not have broadband internet access.

In the seven-county region the state calls the North Country, that number rises to just over 19 percent, the highest in the state.

