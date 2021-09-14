Advertisement

Fight leads to assault charge for Lewis County man

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A scuffle Friday evening led to the arrest of a Turin man.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 43-year-old Scott Galarneau was involved in an altercation with another man on Gomer Hill Road in Turin.

Deputies say the victim was injured and his clothes were ripped.

Galarneau was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Greig town court and released to appear in Turin town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Turin ambulance assisted at the scene.

