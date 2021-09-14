Fight leads to assault charge for Lewis County man

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A scuffle Friday evening led to the arrest of a Turin man.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 43-year-old Scott Galarneau was involved in an altercation with another man on Gomer Hill Road in Turin.

Deputies say the victim was injured and his clothes were ripped.

Galarneau was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Greig town court and released to appear in Turin town court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Turin ambulance assisted at the scene.

