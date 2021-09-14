Fire destroys home, kills family dog in Lewis County

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County family lost their home and their dog to fire Tuesday morning.

Volunteers were called to 6726 McAlpine Street in Lyons Falls at 9:22 a.m. after receiving a report that flames were coming from the first floor.

Firefighters from Lyons Falls, Constableville, Port Leyden and Turin battled the blaze.

The flames claimed the life of the family dog, and destroyed the home and its contents.

The home is owned by Melinda Cobb.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

