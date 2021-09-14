Free LIVE! Theater Performances

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Syracuse Stage brings its Bank of America Children’s Tour production of “The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus”, created in partnership with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, to the Central New York community with public performances at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park in September and the Salt City Market in October. This original play is a unique twist on traditional storytelling that will captivate and inspire audiences of all ages—a bit of moonlight brings a menagerie of found objects to life showing the power of memory and imagination.

Performances are scheduled at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park on Sept. 18 at 12:15 and 2 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendance at “The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus” is free with zoo admission. After each performance is a talkback with the cast and a zookeeper. Zoo patrons can also participate in a scavenger hunt around the zoo to find the real-life versions of puppet animals featured in the show for the chance to win prizes from Syracuse Stage and the zoo.

Two performances are scheduled at Salt City Market on Oct. 2 at 10:30 and 11:45 a.m. Audience members can visit the Syracuse Stage Education team at these performances to learn behind-the-scenes information about the theatre. Families will receive a take-home box of activities to explore set, lighting, sound and costume design. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the performance.

“Covid forced us to pivot the Children’s Tour to a digital production, but we still wanted to find a way to safely bring affordable, live and imaginative theatre programming to local children,” said Kate Laissle, associate director of education at Syracuse Stage. “We’re thrilled that both the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Salt City Market were open to sharing their spaces with us and the community, especially since the themes in ‘The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus’ tie in perfectly with our partners’ missions of conservation and sustainability.”

Performances at both locations will be held outside, weather permitting. Tickets are not required.

“The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus” is the story of eight-year-old Sheila and her pack of pals. School is out for the summer, the weather is hot and the boredom is heavy, but they aren’t going to let the summer heat wear them down. When their fantastical junkyard fort draws the attention of a walking, talking, surprisingly well-dressed coyote, the adventurers suddenly find themselves deep in the desert, facing The Council of Howls, The Sting Brigade, The Death Cactus and much more. It’s a whirlwind adventure about how humans affect the environment and the animals with whom we share the planet and how we take on the mission of saving the world from ourselves.

“The show is a blast for kids and their adults with talking coyotes and even kitchen tongs, but we’re also dealing with serious themes like the endangerment of wild animals and human impact on our environment,” said Katherine McGerr, “The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus” director. “We couldn’t be more excited to share this story and we really believe this show is more important today than ever.”

The Bank of America Children’s Tour typically travels to Central New York elementary schools each fall, bringing high-energy, interactive and culturally diverse performances directly to student audiences. Each performance is fully staged with scenery, costumes and sound. For the 2021/2022 school year the production has moved to a virtual format, schools can book an online video of the performance. Live in-person performances are available only on weekends in October. Classroom study guides are provided prior to each performance to enhance student learning. Schools or organizations looking to book a virtual or in person production can contact Theorri London at telondon@syr.edu.

Details

“The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus”

Written by Eric Coble

Directed by Katherine McGerr

Costume and scenic design by Carmen Martinez

Sound design by Dan McLain

Stage managed by Andi Voigt

Public Performances

ROSAMOND GIFFORD ZOO AT BURNET PARK

Sept. 18 at 12:15 and 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 19 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

SALT CITY MARKET

Oct. 2 at 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.

Cast

August Fegley Dust Cloud

Sarah Munguia Dust Cloud

William Schuyler Coyote

Axel Vera Coyote

