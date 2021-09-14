Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

By KGO Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco.

BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said.

Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw a person caught on the train.

“It passed by my feet and I turned to the left, and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like, ‘What is that?’” Sim said.

He described what he saw to be “pretty grotesque,” and he saw a blood stain stretch “all the way down” the platform.

Sim said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend.

“Currently we have investigators reviewing, were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today,” said Bevan Dufty, director of BART District No. 9, which includes the Powell Street station. “And as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life.”

BART made it clear the death was not a suicide. The station was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton faces complaints after Pride flag decision

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
The Alaska Wildlife Conservation center feeds their bears the leftover produce from the state...
Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair
The Sackets Harbor girls’ soccer team will be working hard to improve this season as they fill...
Lady Patriots’ season a work in progress
Norwood-Norfolk and Brushton-Moira faced off in Northern Athletic Conference boys' soccer on...
Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch