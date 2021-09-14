Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ soccer were on the docket Monday. We focus on boys’ action on the pitch in the Northern Athletic Conference.

Brushton-Moira at Norwood-Norfolk

The Panthers’ Kayden Langdon dumps the direct kick into the Flyers’ crease. Dustin Baker redirects the shot at the opposite post. Caden St. Andrews makes the one of his three saves for the game.

Andrew Favreau muscles past the Brushton-Moira defense. Jake Gagnon makes the initial save, but Ryan Emlaw toes home the rebound for the first goal in the second half.

Hayden Roy on the cross. Keegan Newtown boots the low drive to the opposite post.

Norwood-Norfolk goes on to defeat Brushton-Moira 6-0.

Gouverneur vs. Potsdam

The Sandstoners’ Connor O’Geen gets past the defender for a rising shot, over Wildcat goaltender Jude Wilson, for the unassisted goal.

On the driver, Trevor Bates with a lead pass to Tanner Race, then a cross to Tyler Berkman, who redirects the ball past the keeper.

Potsdam goes on to shut out Gouverneur 7-0.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Thousand Islands 4, LaFargeville 4

South Lewis 2, Copenhagen 1 (OT)

Alexandria 1, Sandy Creek 0

Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Beaver River 1, Belleville Henderson 0

Watertown 5, Indian River 2

Immaculate Heart 9, Carthage 1

Lowville 2, General Brown 0 (OT)

South Jefferson 2, Cazenovia 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Hemon-DeKalb, Heuvelton -- postponed

Parishville-Hopkinton 6, St.Regis Falls 0

Chateaugay 2,St. Lawrence Central 0

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Brushton-Moira 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Madrid-Waddington 1

Potsdam 7, Governeur 0

Salmon River 2, Canton 1

Massena 6, Malone 1

Thousand Islands 5, Harrisville 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Lowville 2

