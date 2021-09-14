Advertisement

Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ soccer were on the docket Monday. We focus on boys’ action on the pitch in the Northern Athletic Conference.

Brushton-Moira at Norwood-Norfolk

The Panthers’ Kayden Langdon dumps the direct kick into the Flyers’ crease. Dustin Baker redirects the shot at the opposite post. Caden St. Andrews makes the one of his three saves for the game.

Andrew Favreau muscles past the Brushton-Moira defense. Jake Gagnon makes the initial save, but Ryan Emlaw toes home the rebound for the first goal in the second half.

Hayden Roy on the cross. Keegan Newtown boots the low drive to the opposite post.

Norwood-Norfolk goes on to defeat Brushton-Moira 6-0.

Gouverneur vs. Potsdam

The Sandstoners’ Connor O’Geen gets past the defender for a rising shot, over Wildcat goaltender Jude Wilson, for the unassisted goal.

On the driver, Trevor Bates with a lead pass to Tanner Race, then a cross to Tyler Berkman, who redirects the ball past the keeper.

Potsdam goes on to shut out Gouverneur 7-0.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Thousand Islands 4, LaFargeville 4

South Lewis 2, Copenhagen 1 (OT)

Alexandria 1, Sandy Creek 0

Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Beaver River 1, Belleville Henderson 0

Watertown 5, Indian River 2

Immaculate Heart 9, Carthage 1

Lowville 2, General Brown 0 (OT)

South Jefferson 2, Cazenovia 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Hemon-DeKalb, Heuvelton -- postponed

Parishville-Hopkinton 6, St.Regis Falls 0

Chateaugay 2,St. Lawrence Central 0

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Brushton-Moira 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Madrid-Waddington 1

Potsdam 7, Governeur 0

Salmon River 2, Canton 1

Massena 6, Malone 1

Thousand Islands 5, Harrisville 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Lowville 2

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton faces complaints after Pride flag decision

Latest News

Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch
Matthew Grant of Norwood took first place in a pro fishing tournament in Massena over the...
Norwood man wins Massena bass fishing tourney
The Red and Black are victorious at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Saturday night.
Red and Black defeat Glens Falls in home game
The Red and Black have a slow start to the game but hold strong against the Greenjackets.
Red and Black victorious against Glens Falls