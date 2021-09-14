Jerrod Neiman at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

After almost a decade as a major-label artist, prolific Nashville hitmaker Jerrod Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve like never before with the patriotic anthem, “Old Glory.” Describing the resolute ballad as “100 percent heart, zero percent politics,” the singer-songwriter wrote the track in honor of US Soldiers following the 2017 Tongo Tongo ambush in Niger. Also in 2017, he dug deep into his journey for critically acclaimed album This Ride – which includes the feel-good jam “I Got This,” the uplifting duet “A Little More Love” (with Lee Brice) and the classy romance of “God Made a Woman.” Jerrod toped Country charts with his Platinum-certified anthem “Drink to That all Night” in 2014. He first burst onto the scene in 2010 with his #1 smash “Lover, Lover” and “What Do You Want.”

Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Clayton Opera House 7:30 pm

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.