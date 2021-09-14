Advertisement

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UTICA, New York (WWNY) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order Tuesday after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.

The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

See the health care workers’ lawsuit below:

