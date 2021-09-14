Advertisement

Ken and Melody Brabant: River Brats

Riverbrats this weekend at Clayton Opera House
Riverbrats this weekend at Clayton Opera House(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Readings, Book Signing, Q & A

Saturday September 18, 4pmTickets are $5 each or a non-perishable food item**This event is general admission, has limited seating, and will be taking place in the Clayton Opera House ballroom on the 3rd floor.

Kenny Brabant is a true river rat, having lived his life in, on, and of the St. Lawrence River for the entirety of his 67 years, except for 3 years in military service. In River bRat, Kenny shares memories of his “Huck Finn” childhood in the village of Clayton, NY and his continuing teen adventures growing up on Grindstone Island and the St. Lawrence River. Kenny decided to write this book because the life he lived and those times he remembers so fondly are a thing of the past now, and he wants others to remember or perhaps glimpse through his stories, the unstructured fun of those days.

