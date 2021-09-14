Advertisement

Lady Patriots’ season a work in progress

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor girls’ soccer team will be working hard to improve as they fill some holes on the roster.

The Lady Patriots looking to replace some key players due to graduation.

But the season will be a work in progress.

Coach Dan Green comments in the video.

The players are optimistic they can put together a competitive season and surprise teams in their division...

Players Molly Miller and Kendell Bisbort are also in the video.

