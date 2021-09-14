Advertisement

Like fall in the morning & summer in the afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s and will end up close to 80.

It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a very small chance -- about 20 percent -- of scattered afternoon showers.

There’s a better chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday. It will feel much cooler with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday.

It will be in the upper 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain Saturday, and mostly sunny again on Sunday.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 80.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton faces complaints after Pride flag decision

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Warmer on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Enjoy the sunshine