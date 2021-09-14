Like fall in the morning & summer in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s and will end up close to 80.

It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a very small chance -- about 20 percent -- of scattered afternoon showers.

There’s a better chance of showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday. It will feel much cooler with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday.

It will be in the upper 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain Saturday, and mostly sunny again on Sunday.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 80.

