Louis J. Simons, 60, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Louis J. Simons, 60, a resident of 17 Wheeler Lane, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Simons passed away Tuesday morning at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Louis J. Simons.

