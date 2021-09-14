Man allegedly pursues teen for sex

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A St. Regis Falls man is accused of making sexually suggestive advances toward a teen, including offering the victim money for sex.

State police say 58-year-old Christopher Santa allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances toward the teen since 2019.

He was charged with third-degree patronizing prostitution and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Waverly town court and released on his own recognizance.

