Man allegedly pursues teen for sex

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A St. Regis Falls man is accused of making sexually suggestive advances toward a teen, including offering the victim money for sex.

State police say 58-year-old Christopher Santa allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances toward the teen since 2019.

He was charged with third-degree patronizing prostitution and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Waverly town court and released on his own recognizance.

