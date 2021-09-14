Advertisement

Memorial Service: Edie H. Donato, 84, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Sep. 14, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edie H. Donato, 84, of Woodland Dr., Watertown, passed away on September 2nd, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home at 117 N Massey St, Watertown, NY.  A memorial service will follow at Noon with subsequent burial at North Watertown Cemetery.

The family has asked everyone to wear a mask at the services.

