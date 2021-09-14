Advertisement

Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago

Jacqueline Hernandez hugging her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.(Clermont Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Fla. (Gray News) – A girl who was abducted as a child in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, 14 years later.

Jacqueline Hernandez was 6 years old when she was kidnapped and taken away from her family, said the Clermont Police Department in a Facebook post.

Hernandez, now 19, reached out to her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, on social media.

She explained she was in Mexico and requested her mother meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Friday.

Vences-Salgado contacted law enforcement for assistance with this request, unsure if the claims or messages were true.

Several agencies worked together to confirm the 19-year-old was in fact Vences-Salgado’s daughter.

The mother and daughter hugged as Hernandez was successfully reunited with her mother for the first time since 2007.

“In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.

