Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child

Adam Deleel
Adam Deleel(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of raping a child.

State police say the child reported being raped in the town of Waddington in April by 34-year-old Adam Deleel.

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deleel was arraigned in Lisbon town court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. He will appear in Waddington town court at a later date.

