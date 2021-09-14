Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of raping a child.

State police say the child reported being raped in the town of Waddington in April by 34-year-old Adam Deleel.

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deleel was arraigned in Lisbon town court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. He will appear in Waddington town court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.