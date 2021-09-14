Pickup truck driver charged in fatal crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man has been charged in connection with a fatal accident in February.
State police say 24-year-old Nicholas Hazen of Lawrence was driving the pickup truck that struck a pedestrian, 21-year-old Delila Swartzentruber of Apple Creek, Ohio, on Peru Street in the town of Lawrence on February 25.
Swartzentruber died the next day. She was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Hazen was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony.
He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.
