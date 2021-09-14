Advertisement

Pickup truck driver charged in fatal crash

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man has been charged in connection with a fatal accident in February.

State police say 24-year-old Nicholas Hazen of Lawrence was driving the pickup truck that struck a pedestrian, 21-year-old Delila Swartzentruber of Apple Creek, Ohio, on Peru Street in the town of Lawrence on February 25.

Swartzentruber died the next day. She was first taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Hazen was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony.

He was arraigned in Brasher town court and released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate
Boy dies after falling off Amish buggy
Roxanne George and Desiree Smith with a photo of Tia George-Sargent
Loved ones raise awareness of addiction after Brownville woman’s death
Police and emergency crews respond to a crash on Arsenal Street, just outside Watertown
Troopers identify people involved in Saturday’s Arsenal Street crash
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton faces complaints after Pride flag decision

Latest News

Man allegedly pursues teen for sex
Cooperative Extension: blueberries vs. honeyberries
Cooperative Extension offers workshop on growing blueberries & honeyberries
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, August 11.
Honeymoon for Hochul? Too soon to tell, pollsters say
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Fight leads to assault charge for Lewis County man