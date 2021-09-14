Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: understandable medical journals, lung cancer depression & parent’s cancer diagnosis

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A collective of pharmaceutical and biotech companies is pushing for more plain and accessible language to be used in medical journals.

The group, Open Pharma, wants peer-reviews on medical research to be more understandable for everyone including patients and caregivers.

Open Phrama says the change would improve transparency and patient care.

Lung cancer depression

The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for high levels of anxiety in lung cancer patients, often brought on because treatment was impacted.

According to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, nearly a third of lung cancer patients reported having anxiety and distress during the height of the pandemic.

Patients battling both lung cancer and depression were nearly four-and-a-half times more likely to experience delays in their cancer treatment.

Parent’s cancer diagnosis

A new study looks at how a parent’s cancer diagnosis could impact their child.

European researchers say 96 percent of children in their study experienced behavioral changes including anxiety, struggling academically, and even substance abuse following a parent’s diagnosis.

Doctors say families should communicate about a diagnosis openly and consider outside resources to help children navigate their emotions.

