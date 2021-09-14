Advertisement

Water watch remains in effect in Lowville

By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It has been going on for more than three weeks: Lowville remains under a water watch.

Village officials say the level in the tank is 15 feet, which technically is not in the trouble zone. But, they’re keeping the watch in place until they can get closer to the ideal 18-foot mark.

Until then, officials are asking residents to be mindful of their water use.

“And the watch is basically conserve water. You can kind of basically go back to normal, but still be conscious of using excess water,” said Paul Denise, Lowville Department of Public Works superintendent.

Denise says the tank got as low as 9 feet. He hopes the tank will get back to a normal level next week.

