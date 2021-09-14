Advertisement

Woman accused of falsely reporting home invasion, assault

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old West Carthage woman is accused of making up a story about a home invasion and assault.

State Police charged Maria Barnes with misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting an incident and false written statement.

Her arrest stems from a reported home invasion that Barnes said took place at her residence on September 2 in Champion Apartments in the village of West Carthage.

According to police, Barnes told them that 3 people she knew forced their way into her apartment, assaulted her, and fled the scene.

However, police said their investigation revealed that all of the alleged suspects were in Saratoga when the alleged incident took place and that Barnes fabricated the story.

Barnes was issued a ticket to appear in Champion Town Court on September 23.

