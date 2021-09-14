Work will shut water off on Watertown’s South Massey Street
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be shutting off the water on South Massey Street Tuesday to make repairs.
Water will be shut off starting at 9 a.m. from 856 South Massey to city limits.
Water is expected to be turned back on around 4 p.m.
If you expect to drive through that area, you might want to find another route.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.