Work will shut water off on Watertown’s South Massey Street

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be shutting off the water on South Massey Street Tuesday to make repairs.

Water will be shut off starting at 9 a.m. from 856 South Massey to city limits.

Water is expected to be turned back on around 4 p.m.

If you expect to drive through that area, you might want to find another route.

