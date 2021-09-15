Advertisement

7 News wins 4 state broadcasting awards

7 News is proud to have been awarded four top honors by the New York State Broadcasters...
7 News is proud to have been awarded four top honors by the New York State Broadcasters Association(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is proud to have been awarded four top honors by the New York State Broadcasters Association Wednesday.

7 News This Evening won best newscast. Our yearly holiday special, Heart of the North Country, was awarded best specialty programming.

Our investigation into a secret report focused on former Watertown city manager Rick Finn earned first place for outstanding series or documentary.

And the 7 News production team took home an award for best public service announcement.

