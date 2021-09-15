Braggin’ Rights: 2 bass & a moose

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this week’s Braggin’ Rights, Rob Breyette sent us a couple photos of bass he caught recently.

One is a 3.5-pound smallmouth from the St. Lawrence River on Saturday. The other, a 6.5-pound largemouth from Lake of the Isles.

Nancy Young of Lyonsdale sent us a photo of something she saw, not something she shot. A moose showed up in her yard last Friday.

You can send us your “Braggin’” photos via Send It To 7 on our website or via our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

