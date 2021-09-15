Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: 2 bass & a moose

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On this week’s Braggin’ Rights, Rob Breyette sent us a couple photos of bass he caught recently.

One is a 3.5-pound smallmouth from the St. Lawrence River on Saturday. The other, a 6.5-pound largemouth from Lake of the Isles.

Nancy Young of Lyonsdale sent us a photo of something she saw, not something she shot. A moose showed up in her yard last Friday.

You can send us your “Braggin’” photos via Send It To 7 on our website or via our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ
Adam Deleel
Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child
It was a packed crowd at the Clayton village board meeting Monday night as people turned out to...
Clayton stands by its flag policy
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Despite losing talent to graduation, the Thousand Islands girls' soccer team has a lot of...
Lady Vikings look to gel as a team
Thousand Islands girls' soccer team
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
The Sackets Harbor girls’ soccer team will be working hard to improve this season as they fill...
Lady Patriots’ season a work in progress