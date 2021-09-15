Child care center owner raises issues with mask mandate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one Watertown day care owner says the mask-wearing mandate in all state-regulated child care facilities will be tough to enforce and could even be dangerous.

On Wednesday, Governor Hochul said masks will be required in day care and child care centers. This applies to children age two and up, along with all staff and visitors.

Hochul says it brings child care facilities in compliance with federal guidance issued in July that recommends mask-wearing indoors.

However, one day care owner say it’ll be hard to enforce and it’ll make things in the classroom a little tricky.

“Especially with the younger children who are non-verbal and aren’t able to speak yet, you know, being able to see their face if they put something in their mouth or if they are choking, that is going to be a barrier for us to be able to safely make sure these kids are safe,” said Mandy Burt, owner, The Treehouse Child Care Center.

Hochul says the mandate was also put in place because children ages 12 and under are not yet eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

