Cynthia J. Morgan, 81, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia J. Morgan, age 81, of County Route 36 Norfolk, had passed away after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital early Monday morning (September 13, 2021).

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Calling hours for Cynthia will be held Thursday afternoon (September 16, 2021) at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held Friday morning (September 17, 2021) at 10:00 AM with Rev. David Van Epps officiating. Burial to be held in Calvary Cemetery following services.

Cynthia was born to the late William and Frances (Crayden) Felker in Lafayette, IN on October 31, 1939.

She attended school in Lafayette, IN and graduating from Jefferson High School in 1957. She meet and married her husband Art Morgan and soon they began their family. The marriage ended in divorce.

She was employed with the Journal-Currier in Lafayette, Indiana as an inserter. Cynthia loved taking trips and making people laugh with her quirky sayings. She also enjoyed going to the casino, shopping, spending time with her family and friends at her camp in Madrid, NY where they would spend their pastime playing cards and dice sitting around the bonfire and fishing.

Cynthia is survived by her loving children mark Morgan of Lafayette, IN, Kindall and Huber Clawson of Cofax, IN, and Tina and Alfred Huto of Norfolk, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dustin Clawson and Daniel Huto along with her nieces; Terry Kubychek and Leanne Devine and a sister Ellen Devine of Chicago, IL.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by an aunt and uncle Gilberta and Stanley King.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter; Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photo and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

