Advertisement

Donna M. Johnson, 57, of Winthrop

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ms. Donna M. Johnson, 57, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at the Canton – Potsdam...
Ms. Donna M. Johnson, 57, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital after complications due to COVID.(Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Ms. Donna M. Johnson, 57, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital after complications due to COVID. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Donna, the oldest of four, was born in Potsdam on December 15, 1963, to Albert Johnson and Sharon (Foster) Mitchell and was raised by her mother Sharon and Maurice Shorette. She attended school in Potsdam and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in Brasher Falls.

A true caretaker at heart, Donna worked at the former Potsdam Nursing Home for some time until she became disabled and was unable to work. However, that didn’t hinder her from earning the role of ‘Mother Hen’ to her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking.

Although faced with many adversities and despair throughout her life, Donna’s heart remained pure and resilient.

She is survived by her brother Leon Shorette and his wife Crystal of Massena, her sister Jamie LaBrake of Winthrop, brother Israel Quitcon of Ogdensburg; nieces and nephews, Tyler, Ayden, Jase, Reese, Siana, Eric Jr., Nathaniel, Evan, and Jeremiah.

Her parents, Maurice and Sharon, birthfather, Albert Johnson, nephew, Corey Jock and sister, Amber (Johnson) Downey predecease her.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Her graveside service will be held Thursday September 23, 2021, at 1:00 PM at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam
Candles
Harold L. Petke, 56, of Heuvelton
Candles
Joan A. Rusaw, of Massena
Mr. Terrance A. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, 71, passed away on September 13, 2021, in the comfort of...
Terrance A. “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, 71, of St. Regis Falls

Obituaries

Winnifred Mitchell, 84 of River Road, Snye, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2021 at...
Winnifred Mitchell, 84, of Akwesasne
Cynthia J. Morgan, age 81, of County Route 36 Norfolk, had passed away after a brief illness at...
Cynthia J. Morgan, 81, of Potsdam
Frederick C. Zimmerman, 77, of Watertown passed away Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, at...
Frederick C. Zimmerman, 77, of Watertown
Report: Dems seek to ‘knock out’ up to five GOP members of congress in NY
Leonard J. Ormiston, 58, of State Route 3, passed away on Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at...
Leonard J. Ormiston, 58, of Carthage
Candles
Richard A. Kendall, 87, of Hannawa Falls