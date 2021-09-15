Donna M. Johnson, 57, of Winthrop

Ms. Donna M. Johnson, 57, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital after complications due to COVID. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Ms. Donna M. Johnson, 57, passed away on Sunday September 12, 2021, at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital after complications due to COVID. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Donna, the oldest of four, was born in Potsdam on December 15, 1963, to Albert Johnson and Sharon (Foster) Mitchell and was raised by her mother Sharon and Maurice Shorette. She attended school in Potsdam and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in Brasher Falls.

A true caretaker at heart, Donna worked at the former Potsdam Nursing Home for some time until she became disabled and was unable to work. However, that didn’t hinder her from earning the role of ‘Mother Hen’ to her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking.

Although faced with many adversities and despair throughout her life, Donna’s heart remained pure and resilient.

She is survived by her brother Leon Shorette and his wife Crystal of Massena, her sister Jamie LaBrake of Winthrop, brother Israel Quitcon of Ogdensburg; nieces and nephews, Tyler, Ayden, Jase, Reese, Siana, Eric Jr., Nathaniel, Evan, and Jeremiah.

Her parents, Maurice and Sharon, birthfather, Albert Johnson, nephew, Corey Jock and sister, Amber (Johnson) Downey predecease her.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Her graveside service will be held Thursday September 23, 2021, at 1:00 PM at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.