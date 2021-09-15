Frederick C. Zimmerman, 77, of Watertown passed away Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

Fred was born in Watertown on April 21, 1944, son of William T. and Alberta I. Sixbury Zimmerman. He graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC. He served in the US Army.

On September 4, 1971 he married Lorraine J. Heath at Holy Family Church with Rev. George Maroun officiating.

For over 40 years Fred was the owner and operator of Zimmerman Construction, LLC. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was a member of Watertown Elks Lodge 496, American Legions in both Star Lake and Watertown, and Watertown VFW Post 1400. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, spending time at the cottage in Star Lake, and he loved his work. He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. Above all, Fred loved his family and created one of the strongest around. He taught us all how to live our best lives by watching him live his. He made us strong and filled our lives with love and joy, leading by example.

Along with his wife, Lorraine, Fred is survived by his two children, Whitney K. Zimmerman and fiance Aaron J. Williams, Adams Center and Jerrid F. Zimmerman and wife Stepheny E., Rodman; four grandchildren, Ryder and Zachary Zimmerman, Nicholas Burnash, and Lauryn Williams; two great grandchildren, Kennidee Marshall and Colt Zimmerman; brother William F. Zimmerman and wife Susan E., Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Fred was predeceased by two brothers, William R., 1941, and Stephen J., 2017.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, September 20, from 2 - 5 PM with a funeral service taking place at 5 PM. Burial will be at his family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences to Fred’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

