Key Bank employees volunteer to make a difference

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Key Bank employees used Tuesday afternoon to give back to the community.

It’s part of the bank’s 30th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

Members from the bank’s branches on Washington Street and Arsenal Street in Watertown received paid time off to help out at Thrifty Shopper in Watertown.

The workers go through racks of clothes and remove old merchandise that will eventually be donated to people in Third World countries.

“I think it’s a great partnership between my coworkers and meeting other coworkers through the branches that I haven’t met before,” Christine Hardy said. “Also, if, say, my coworker wasn’t volunteering before and if, say, I wasn’t, it’s very easy to go and do so it’s a good feeling.”

Staff at Thrifty Shopper say the work put in by the Key Bank employees will help cut down clutter in the racks and make the shopping experience better for customers.

