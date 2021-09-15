Lady Vikings look to gel as a team
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands girls’ soccer team has young talent and a great deal of potential.
The Lady Vikings are off to a 0-1-2 start.
They’re looking to gel as a team after losing some talent to graduation.
We hear from coach Shannon Amo in the video, along with players Sarah Corbett, Delaney Wiley, and Charritty Grant.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1
Thousand Islands 3, South Lewis 2
General Brown 3, Carthage 2 (OT)
South Jefferson 2, Lowville 1 (2OT)
Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0
Cazenovia 6, Immaculate Heart 2
Girls’ high school soccer
Morristown, Hammond -- postponed
Edwards-Knox 4, Harrisville 2
Brushton-Moira 4, Tupper Lake 1
Colton-Pierrepont 1, Madrid-Waddington 0
OFA 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0
Chateaugay 4, St. Lawrence Central 0
Massena 3, Malone 0
Canton 3, Salmon River 0
Men’s college soccer
Russell Sage 2, SUNY Canton 0
Women’s college soccer
Utica 1, SUNY Potsdam 0
High school volleyball
Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0
Canton 3, OFA 0
Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 0
College volleyball
SUNY Broome 3, Jefferson 0
Girls’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 102, Thousand Islands 69
Watertown 109, South Lewis 65
Beaver River 51, Indian River 43
Canton 98, OFA 72
Girls’ high school tennis
Indian River 5, General Brown 0
