Lady Vikings look to gel as a team

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands girls’ soccer team has young talent and a great deal of potential.

The Lady Vikings are off to a 0-1-2 start.

They’re looking to gel as a team after losing some talent to graduation.

We hear from coach Shannon Amo in the video, along with players Sarah Corbett, Delaney Wiley, and Charritty Grant.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

Thousand Islands 3, South Lewis 2

General Brown 3, Carthage 2 (OT)

South Jefferson 2, Lowville 1 (2OT)

Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Cazenovia 6, Immaculate Heart 2

Girls’ high school soccer

Morristown, Hammond -- postponed

Edwards-Knox 4, Harrisville 2

Brushton-Moira 4, Tupper Lake 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

OFA 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Chateaugay 4, St. Lawrence Central 0

Massena 3, Malone 0

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Men’s college soccer

Russell Sage 2, SUNY Canton 0

Women’s college soccer

Utica 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0

Canton 3, OFA 0

Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 0

College volleyball

SUNY Broome 3, Jefferson 0

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 102, Thousand Islands 69

Watertown 109, South Lewis 65

Beaver River 51, Indian River 43

Canton 98, OFA 72

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, General Brown 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.