Advertisement

Lady Vikings look to gel as a team

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands girls’ soccer team has young talent and a great deal of potential.

The Lady Vikings are off to a 0-1-2 start.

They’re looking to gel as a team after losing some talent to graduation.

We hear from coach Shannon Amo in the video, along with players Sarah Corbett, Delaney Wiley, and Charritty Grant.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

Thousand Islands 3, South Lewis 2

General Brown 3, Carthage 2 (OT)

South Jefferson 2, Lowville 1 (2OT)

Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Cazenovia 6, Immaculate Heart 2

Girls’ high school soccer

Morristown, Hammond -- postponed

Edwards-Knox 4, Harrisville 2

Brushton-Moira 4, Tupper Lake 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

OFA 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Chateaugay 4, St. Lawrence Central 0

Massena 3, Malone 0

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Men’s college soccer

Russell Sage 2, SUNY Canton 0

Women’s college soccer

Utica 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0

Canton 3, OFA 0

Malone 3, Clifton-Fine 0

College volleyball

SUNY Broome 3, Jefferson 0

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 102, Thousand Islands 69

Watertown 109, South Lewis 65

Beaver River 51, Indian River 43

Canton 98, OFA 72

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, General Brown 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
Brittany Hobart
Carthage native, who went missing, found in NJ
Adam Deleel
Ogdensburg man allegedly rapes child
It was a packed crowd at the Clayton village board meeting Monday night as people turned out to...
Clayton stands by its flag policy
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Thousand Islands girls' soccer team
The Sackets Harbor girls’ soccer team will be working hard to improve this season as they fill...
Lady Patriots’ season a work in progress
Norwood-Norfolk and Brushton-Moira faced off in Northern Athletic Conference boys' soccer on...
Highlights & scores: NAC boys on the pitch
Katharina Probst
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst